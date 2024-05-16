Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Urban unemployment rate dips to 6.7%

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Unemployment Rate (UR) in Indias urban areas decreased from 6.8% to 6.7% during January March 2023 to January March 2024 for persons of age 15 years and above. Female UR decreased from 9.2% in January March 2023 to 8.5% in January March 2024. Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in urban areas has shown an increasing trend from 48.5% to 50.2% during January March 2023 to January March 2024 respectively for persons of age 15 years and above. Female Labour Force Participation Rate in urban areas rises from 22.7% to 25.6% during January March 2023 to January March 2024, reflecting Overall Increasing Trend in LFPR. Increasing trend has been noted in Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for persons of age 15 years and above from 45.2% in January March 2023 to 46.9% in January March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon