Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 48.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.70% to Rs 142.49 croreNet profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 48.09% to Rs 18.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.70% to Rs 142.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.98% to Rs 93.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.76% to Rs 580.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 510.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
