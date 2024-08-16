Urja Global announces pre-launch of new high-speed E-scooter - CHETNA

Building on its successful history as a manufacturer of low-speed scooters in the non-RTO segment, Urja Global Limited now enters the high-speed electric scooter market with CHETNA, a model that is fully compliant with RTO registration requirements. This significant step forward allows customers to register the scooter with the regional transport office, ensuring full road legal status across India.

The newly pre-launched CHETNA high-speed scooter is equipped with a state-of-the-art Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) battery, providing a remarkable range of over 100 kilometers on a single charge.

Urja Global announced the pre-launch of its new high-speed electric scooter, CHETNA. Certified with the HOMOLOGATION CERTIFICATE, this cutting-edge scooter is designed to cater to the modern family's needs, combining advanced technology with sleek design and safety features.