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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index lingers around 98 mark

US dollar index lingers around 98 mark

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
US dollar index is struggling around 98 mark as uncertain US-Iran peace talks is capping the currency. Dollar index is not very far from three-week lows and near-term sentiment appears cautious ahead of the release of US nonfarm payrolls today. Meanwhile, media reports noted that the US federal trade court has ruled against President Donald Trumps latest 10% global tariffs. The US stocks fell from their records Thursday. The Dow lead losses with a drop of 0.6% on the day.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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