Monday, January 19, 2026 | 12:11 PM IST
US dollar index net speculative shorts near 6-month low

US dollar index net speculative shorts near 6-month low

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

US dollar index speculative shorts stay somewhat steady around a six month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -3730 contracts in the data reported through January 13, 2025, showing a further decrease of 101 net short positions compared to the previous week.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

