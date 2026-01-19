Monday, January 19, 2026 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aplab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aplab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales decline 29.17% to Rs 11.29 crore

Net profit of Aplab reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 29.17% to Rs 11.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.2915.94 -29 OPM %0-50.19 -PBDT1.16-8.31 LP PBT1.05-8.41 LP NP0.78-8.41 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

