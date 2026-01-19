Monday, January 19, 2026 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 140.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 140.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 81.20% to Rs 198.67 crore

Net profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa rose 140.80% to Rs 10.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 81.20% to Rs 198.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 109.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales198.67109.64 81 OPM %8.023.73 -PBDT19.357.26 167 PBT17.886.07 195 NP10.864.51 141

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 10.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 10.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Aplab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aplab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Nureca jumps on strong Q3 turnaround

Nureca jumps on strong Q3 turnaround

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWipro Q3 Results reviewIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateAmagi Media Labs IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate Today