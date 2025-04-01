Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VST Tillers rises as sales surges 64% YoY in March

VST Tillers rises as sales surges 64% YoY in March

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

VST Tillers Tractors rose 3.64% to Rs 4,020 after the company's total sales surged 63.63% to 7,892 units in March 2025 from 4,823 units sold in March 2024.

Sequentially, the company's total sales soared 142.09% in March 2025 from 3,260 units sold in February 2025.

The company's power tiller sales jumped 77.81% to 7,221 units in March 2025 as against 4,061 units sold in March 2024. Tractor sales slipped by 11.94% to 671 units in March 2025, compared to 762 units sold in March 2024.

For the period April 2024 to March 2025, the company's total sales aggregated to 42,584 units, registering a growth of 1.71% from 41,868 units sold in the same period a year ago.

 

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the business of manufacturing power tillers and diesel engines.

The company's consolidated net profit tanked 92.41% to Rs 1.28 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 16.87 crore reported in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 28.91% year on year to Rs 219.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

