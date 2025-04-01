Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd and Allcargo Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 April 2025.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd and Allcargo Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 April 2025.

Vodafone Idea Ltd soared 19.38% to Rs 8.13 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1762.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 676.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd surged 11.27% to Rs 9.18. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

HBL Engineering Ltd spiked 10.93% to Rs 523.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

ideaForge jumps 8% after Blue Diamond Properties buys stake via bulk deal

Jaishankar, Chile's president

Chile's President Gabriel Boric meets Jaishankar, pays homage at Raj Ghat

SpaceX, Elon Musk

SpaceX likely plans Starlink hub with multiple ground stations in Vietnam

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea soars 20% on Govt aid; stock a 'high risk' play, say analysts

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1250 pts to 76,170; Nifty at 23,200; financials drag

Indus Towers Ltd gained 7.02% to Rs 357.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd exploded 6.93% to Rs 30.57. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Merino Shelters monetises its 6-acre land in Navi Mumbai

Merino Shelters monetises its 6-acre land in Navi Mumbai

Ola Electric records 23,430 registrations in Mar'25

Ola Electric records 23,430 registrations in Mar'25

BSE SME Desco Infratech builds momentum with a solid market debut

BSE SME Desco Infratech builds momentum with a solid market debut

Sensex Nifty under pressure; IT shares decline; VIX spurts 8.31%

Sensex Nifty under pressure; IT shares decline; VIX spurts 8.31%

Eicher Motors' motorcycle sales grow 34% YoY in March

Eicher Motors' motorcycle sales grow 34% YoY in March

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon