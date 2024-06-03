Business Standard
US Dollar Index Speculators Further Increase Net Long Position

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures continued to increase their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 4174 contracts in the data reported through May 28, 2024, staying at its highest level since March 12th. This was a weekly addition of 656 net long contracts.
First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

