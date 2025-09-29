Monday, September 29, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 10,344 contracts in the data reported through September 23, 2025, showing a fall of 2550 net positions compared to the previous week. The net speculative shorts are around their highest in around four and half years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zaggle partners with IDFC First Bank to offer forex solutions to corporate clients

Zaggle partners with IDFC First Bank to offer forex solutions to corporate clients

NSE SME Prime Cable Industries voltage dips after listing

NSE SME Prime Cable Industries voltage dips after listing

Volumes soar at Supreme Petrochem Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Supreme Petrochem Ltd counter

GMDC rebounds on bargain hunting

GMDC rebounds on bargain hunting

SEPC gains after securing engineering services contract from Avenir International

SEPC gains after securing engineering services contract from Avenir International

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVEWorld Heart Day 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon