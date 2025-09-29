Monday, September 29, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SEPC gains after securing engineering services contract from Avenir International

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

SEPC rose 1.08% to Rs 12.15 after the it has received contract from Avenir International Engineers & Consultants LLC for the execution of engineering services related to various ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) projects.

The total value of the contract stands at AED 13.5 million, which translates to approximately Rs 32.63 crore at prevailing exchange rates.

The sub-contract entails the performance of a wide range of engineering services, marking a significant step forward in SEPCs presence in the Middle Easts energy infrastructure space. Specific schedules and project timelines will be communicated by the counterparty in due course and will align with ADNOCs operational requirements.

 

The award of this contract underscores SEPCs growing international engagement and its capabilities in delivering high-value engineering solutions for global clients.

SEPC has clarified that the awarding entity, Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, is an unrelated international party, with no connection to the company's promoter, promoter group, or group companies. Accordingly, the transaction does not fall within the scope of related party transactions.

SEPC is engaged in providing end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 104.8% YoY to Rs 16.55 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 8.08 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose 15% YoY to Rs 202.28 crore from Rs 175.82 crore in Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

