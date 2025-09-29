Monday, September 29, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Prime Cable Industries voltage dips after listing

NSE SME Prime Cable Industries voltage dips after listing

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Shares of Prime Cable Industries was trading at Rs 78 on the NSE, a discount of 6.02% compared with the issue price of Rs 83.

The scrip was listed at Rs 81, a discount of 2.41% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 3.70% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 81 and a low of Rs 76.95. About 10.38 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Prime Cable Industries' IPO was subscribed 7.76 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 September 2025 and it closed on 24 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 78 to Rs 83 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 42,19,200 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 6,01,600 equity shares by existing shareholders.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for setting up a new factory to manufacture medium voltage (up to 33 kv) cables & covered conductors (project), repayment of the term loan of certain debt facilities, working capital requirement and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Amazon fall hardware event 2025

Amazon fall hardware event: Echo speaker, Vega OS-based FireTV expected

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 250 points; Nifty50 tests 24,750; PSU Bank, Oil & Gas shares rally

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to inaugurate new office of Delhi BJP at DDU Marg

Tata Group

Tata Group loses $75 bn in market value, slides to 2 yr low as risks grow

heart health, cardian health, bad habits, unealthy man

World Heart Day 2025: 10 daily habits slowly destroying your heart health

Ahead of the IPO, Prime Cable Industries on 19 September 2025, raised Rs 11.39 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.72 lakh shares at Rs 83 per share to 7 anchor investor.

Prime Cable Industries is an established Indian cable manufacturing company known for producing a wide range of high-quality wires and cables under the brand names PRIMECAB and RENUFO. Founded in 1997 as a proprietorship firm, the company has evolved over the years to serve multiple sectors, including power generation, transmission and distribution, oil & gas, mining, steel, and real estate. Its product portfolio includes low tension (LT) PVC and XLPE power cables, control cables, aerial bunched (AB) cables, and communication cables. All products are ISI-marked, adhering to Indian quality standards and reflecting the companys strong focus on safety and reliability. As of 31 August 2025, the company had 152 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 7.50 crore and net profit of Rs 14.09 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Supreme Petrochem Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Supreme Petrochem Ltd counter

GMDC rebounds on bargain hunting

GMDC rebounds on bargain hunting

SEPC gains after securing engineering services contract from Avenir International

SEPC gains after securing engineering services contract from Avenir International

AU Small Finance Bank appoints interim CFO, Gaurav Jain

AU Small Finance Bank appoints interim CFO, Gaurav Jain

Nifty above 24,750; realty shares advance

Nifty above 24,750; realty shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVEWorld Heart Day 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon