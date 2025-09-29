Monday, September 29, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMDC rebounds on bargain hunting

GMDC rebounds on bargain hunting

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) rose 3.84% to Rs 611.30 on bargain hunting after a recent steep slide.

The stock slumped 6.15% over the past three sessions. The stock is up 51.72% in one month, up 48.72% in three months and 70.26% in one year.

The recent rally in GMDC shares has been supported by expectations of the governments push towards rare earth mining to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals used in electric vehicles, renewable energy and high-tech electronics. GMDC is developing rare earth deposits in Gujarat's Chhota Udaipur district and plans to build an integrated supply chain from mining to processing.

 

Brokerages, however, remain cautious on valuations, citing slower-than-expected ramp-up at lignite mines and limited visibility on rare earth projects.

GMDC, Indias second-largest lignite producer and the leading merchant seller of lignite, is a state-owned enterprise with the Gujarat government holding a 74% stake. The company mines lignite from deposit-rich regions across the state and supplies it to high-growth industries such as textiles, chemicals, ceramics, bricks, and captive power.

The company's standalone net profit declined 11.07% to Rs 164.13 crore on a 10.45% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 732.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SEPC gains after securing engineering services contract from Avenir International

SEPC gains after securing engineering services contract from Avenir International

AU Small Finance Bank appoints interim CFO, Gaurav Jain

AU Small Finance Bank appoints interim CFO, Gaurav Jain

Nifty above 24,750; realty shares advance

Nifty above 24,750; realty shares advance

U.S. Stocks Rise as Inflation Data Supports Fed Rate Cut Hopes

U.S. Stocks Rise as Inflation Data Supports Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Atlanta Electricals jumps on debut

Atlanta Electricals jumps on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyJinkushal Industries IPOWorld Heart Day 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon