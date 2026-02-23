Monday, February 23, 2026 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US dollar index speculators turn net long

US dollar index speculators turn net long

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

US dollar index speculators turned net long, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 328 contracts in the data reported through February 17, 2026, showing an increase of 1057 net long positions compared to the previous week.

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

