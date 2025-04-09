Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fredun wins order from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation

Fredun wins order from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Fredun Pharmaceuticals has been awarded a significant tender by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) for the supply of generic medicines. The total value of the tender ranges between Rs. 15-18 crore. The supply of these goods is set to commence within the first quarter of FY26 and will extend over a period of 14 months.

Commenting on the Development, Fredun Medhora, Managing Director, said: We are thrilled to have been awarded this tender by TNMSC. This achievement reflects our ongoing efforts to deliver quality healthcare solutions and our commitment to serving the needs of the public health sector. We look forward to a successful collaboration with TNMSC and to making a positive impact on the healthcare landscape in Tamil Nadu."

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Remsons Industries acquires 51% stake in Astro Motors

RBI releases draft directions on lending against gold collateral

India's unemployement rate eases from 5% in 2023 to 4.9% in 2024

Bank Lending Survey says easy loan terms and conditions expected to prevail during Q1FY26

Consumer confidence sees broad-based improvements

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

