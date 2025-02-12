Indices trade with limited losses; PSU bank shares advance

PSU Bank shares advanced after declining for four consecutive trading sessions.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 269.69 points or 0.35% to 76,023.91. The Nifty 50 index lost 56.80 points or 0.27% to 23,009.20.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.76%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.88%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,295 shares rose and 2,552 shares fell. A total of 118 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 3.05% to 15.33. The Nifty 27 February 2025 futures were trading at 23,103.00, at a premium of 93.8 points as compared with the spot at 23,009.20.
The Nifty option chain for the 27 February 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 57.9 lakh contracts at the 23,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 58.7 lakh contracts was seen at 23,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.79% to 6,049.40. The index dropped 4.42% in the previous four consecutive trading sessions.
Union Bank of India (up 3.16%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.06%), Indian Bank (up 1.04%), Canara Bank (up 0.84%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.84%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.68%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.68%), State Bank of India (up 0.59%), Bank of India (up 0.52%) and Central Bank of India (up 0.42%) advanced.
On the other hand, Indian Overseas Bank (down 0.81%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Indo Count Industries surged 12.81% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 30% to Rs 75 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 58 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 30% YoY to Rs 1,151.55 crore in Q3 FY25.
Astrazeneca Pharma India rose 0.73%. The companys standalone net profit surged to Rs 54.68 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 15.80 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 44% to Rs 440.29 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 305.79 crore in Q3 FY24.
Lupin shed 0.88%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 38.81% to Rs 858.86 crore on a 10.60% increase in sales to Rs 5,618.6 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. Profit before tax (PBT) spiked 45.53% YoY to Rs 1,071.3 crore in Q3 FY25.
