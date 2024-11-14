Usha Martin Education & Solutions consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 216.67% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions declined 75.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 216.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.190.06 217 OPM %26.32-66.67 -PBDT0.020.09 -78 PBT0.020.09 -78 NP0.020.08 -75
