Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 63.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Sales decline 6.58% to Rs 369.13 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 63.75% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.58% to Rs 369.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 395.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales369.13395.13 -7 OPM %5.168.53 -PBDT15.0727.19 -45 PBT6.0218.47 -67 NP5.0113.82 -64

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

