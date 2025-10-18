Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 52.75% in the September 2025 quarter

UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 52.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 22.26% to Rs 418.55 crore

Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company declined 52.75% to Rs 113.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 239.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.26% to Rs 418.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 538.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales418.55538.40 -22 OPM %42.3564.69 -PBDT176.81346.90 -49 PBT164.11335.66 -51 NP113.01239.17 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank reports consolidated net loss of Rs 436.88 crore in the September 2025 quarter

IndusInd Bank reports consolidated net loss of Rs 436.88 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit declines 26.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit declines 26.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit declines 0.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit declines 0.31% in the September 2025 quarter

IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 73.56% in the September 2025 quarter

IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 73.56% in the September 2025 quarter

HDFC Bank clocks nearly 11% growth in Q2 PAT; GNPA falls to 1.24%

HDFC Bank clocks nearly 11% growth in Q2 PAT; GNPA falls to 1.24%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon