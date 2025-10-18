UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 52.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.26% to Rs 418.55 croreNet profit of UTI Asset Management Company declined 52.75% to Rs 113.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 239.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.26% to Rs 418.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 538.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales418.55538.40 -22 OPM %42.3564.69 -PBDT176.81346.90 -49 PBT164.11335.66 -51 NP113.01239.17 -53
