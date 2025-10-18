Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit declines 26.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit declines 26.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 83.21% to Rs 3.00 crore

Net profit of Shekhawati Industries declined 26.95% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 83.21% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.0017.87 -83 OPM %63.6713.49 -PBDT2.082.81 -26 PBT1.872.56 -27 NP1.872.56 -27

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

