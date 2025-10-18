IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 73.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 4.51% to Rs 7109.01 croreNet profit of IDBI Bank rose 73.56% to Rs 3229.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1860.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 4.51% to Rs 7109.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7445.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7109.017445.01 -5 OPM %76.7862.65 -PBDT3796.592469.87 54 PBT3796.592469.87 54 NP3229.581860.80 74
