Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 73.56% in the September 2025 quarter

IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 73.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Total Operating Income decline 4.51% to Rs 7109.01 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank rose 73.56% to Rs 3229.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1860.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 4.51% to Rs 7109.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7445.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7109.017445.01 -5 OPM %76.7862.65 -PBDT3796.592469.87 54 PBT3796.592469.87 54 NP3229.581860.80 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HDFC Bank clocks nearly 11% growth in Q2 PAT; GNPA falls to 1.24%

HDFC Bank clocks nearly 11% growth in Q2 PAT; GNPA falls to 1.24%

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 15.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 15.58% in the September 2025 quarter

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 10.01% in the September 2025 quarter

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 10.01% in the September 2025 quarter

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 75.23% in the September 2025 quarter

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 75.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon