IndusInd Bank reports consolidated net loss of Rs 436.88 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 8.49% to Rs 11608.63 croreNet loss of IndusInd Bank reported to Rs 436.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1331.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 8.49% to Rs 11608.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12686.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income11608.6312686.28 -8 OPM %42.7654.66 -PBDT-583.851779.73 PL PBT-583.851779.73 PL NP-436.881331.29 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content