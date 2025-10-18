Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit declines 0.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.28% to Rs 1438.30 croreNet profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures declined 0.31% to Rs 182.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 182.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 1438.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1226.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1438.301226.41 17 OPM %32.7331.50 -PBDT411.16354.74 16 PBT292.01234.43 25 NP182.10182.66 0
