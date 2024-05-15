Business Standard
Utilties shares gain

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 77.29 points or 1.32% at 5918.53 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5%),RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 4.97%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 2.77%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were PTC India Ltd (up 2.3%), NLC India Ltd (up 2.21%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.95%), Nava Ltd (up 1.78%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 1.66%).
On the other hand, Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 0.49%), and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 0.49%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 94.74 or 0.13% at 73199.35.
The Nifty 50 index was up 40 points or 0.18% at 22257.85.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 506.86 points or 1.1% at 46608.92.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 129.76 points or 0.92% at 14199.99.
On BSE,2344 shares were trading in green, 660 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.
First Published: May 15 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

