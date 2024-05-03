Utilties stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 50.92 points or 0.85% at 6062.23 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 3.58%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.84%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.64%),PTC India Ltd (up 1.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NLC India Ltd (up 1.05%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 1.03%), Nava Ltd (up 0.93%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.8%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.65%).

On the other hand, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 1.33%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.21%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 0.85%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 366.39 or 0.49% at 74977.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 112.05 points or 0.49% at 22760.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 112.03 points or 0.24% at 47563.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.79 points or 0.26% at 14396.6.

On BSE,2069 shares were trading in green, 810 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

