Utilties shares rise

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 80.29 points or 1.35% at 6043.61 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Torrent Power Ltd (up 3.5%), RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 3.46%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.73%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.21%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CESC Ltd (up 1.96%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 1.89%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.64%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.49%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.44%).

On the other hand, PTC India Ltd (down 2%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 1.28%), and Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 1.06%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 487.68 or 0.66% at 74373.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 146.2 points or 0.65% at 22634.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.53 points or 0.1% at 46955.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.56 points or 0.05% at 14519.14.

On BSE,1787 shares were trading in green, 1307 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

