Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 57.2 points or 0.85% at 6757.73 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 3.23%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.85%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.75%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.62%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.1%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.99%), NLC India Ltd (up 0.84%), CESC Ltd (up 0.79%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 0.69%).
On the other hand, Nava Ltd (down 2.65%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 0.81%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.7%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 164.48 or 0.29% at 57661.94.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 38.75 points or 0.23% at 17158.27.
The Nifty 50 index was up 16.55 points or 0.06% at 25955.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 60.99 points or 0.07% at 84989.6.
On BSE,1960 shares were trading in green, 1230 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

