Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet resolves its $ 16.7 million dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation

SpiceJet resolves its $ 16.7 million dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
SpiceJet has successfully resolved its dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation (ELFC) through an amicable settlement. ELFC, which had previously claimed $16.7 million, has agreed to settle for an undisclosed amount, which is lower than the initial claim.
The representatives of both parties will now formalise the settlement agreement, with a view to withdrawing all ongoing litigation and ending disputes between them. This settlement marks a significant step in SpiceJet's ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and focus on future growth.
SpiceJet's recently concluded successful QIP has significantly boosted the airline's financial standing. The funds raised are earmarked for a variety of strategic initiatives, including settling past liabilities, operational expansion, and enhancing the airline's fleet and services. With the QIP in place and key disputes resolved, SpiceJet is well-positioned for robust future growth.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks hit record, Sensex at 85,000, Nifty tests 26,000, Metal up 2%

ipo

Arkade Developers shares make strong debut, list at 37% premium on bourses

ipo market listing share market

Western Carriers makes sluggish debut, lists at 1% discount on BSE

drugs, pharma sector

AstraZeneca Pharma receives nod for cancer drug Durvalumab; stock soars 12%

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Monsoon starts withdrawal; five subdivisions receive deficient rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon