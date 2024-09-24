Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Metal index rising 628.7 points or 1.95% at 32807.62 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 4.85%), NMDC Ltd (up 4.57%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.89%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.7%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.02%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.9%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.88%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.81%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.52%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 164.48 or 0.29% at 57661.94.