Metal shares gain

Metal shares gain

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Metal index rising 628.7 points or 1.95% at 32807.62 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 4.85%), NMDC Ltd (up 4.57%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.89%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.7%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.02%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.9%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.88%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.81%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.52%).
At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 164.48 or 0.29% at 57661.94.
 
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 38.75 points or 0.23% at 17158.27.
The Nifty 50 index was up 16.55 points or 0.06% at 25955.6.
The BSE Sensex index was up 60.99 points or 0.07% at 84989.6.

SpiceJet resolves its $ 16.7 million dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy wins order of Rs 512 cr

Utilties stocks edge higher

Firstsource Solutions rises after acquiring 100% stake in BPM services provider Ascensos

Vakrangee Ltd Slides 1.36%

On BSE,1960 shares were trading in green, 1230 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.
Govt introduces risk-based model for testing imported medical devices, kits

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks hit record, Sensex at 85,000, Nifty tests 26,000, Metal up 2%

S&P retains India's growth forecast at 6.8%; expects rate cut in October

IND vs BAN: Pant on great relationship on and off the field with Gill

AstraZeneca Pharma receives nod for cancer drug Durvalumab; stock soars 12%

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

