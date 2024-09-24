Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy wins order of Rs 512 cr

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announced that it has received two new domestic orders from Private IPPs valued at Rs 512 crore.
The company received an order for Engineering, Procurement and Construction of a 200 MW AC / 250 MWp DC PV plant for a PV project in Gujarat, India. It also received a LOA for Engineering, Procurement and Construction of a 50 MW AC / 65 MWp DC PV plant in Maharashtra, India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content