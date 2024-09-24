Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy wins order of Rs 512 cr

The company received an order for Engineering, Procurement and Construction of a 200 MW AC / 250 MWp DC PV plant for a PV project in Gujarat, India. It also received a LOA for Engineering, Procurement and Construction of a 50 MW AC / 65 MWp DC PV plant in Maharashtra, India.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announced that it has received two new domestic orders from Private IPPs valued at Rs 512 crore.