Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy wins order of Rs 512 cr

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announced that it has received two new domestic orders from Private IPPs valued at Rs 512 crore.
The company received an order for Engineering, Procurement and Construction of a 200 MW AC / 250 MWp DC PV plant for a PV project in Gujarat, India. It also received a LOA for Engineering, Procurement and Construction of a 50 MW AC / 65 MWp DC PV plant in Maharashtra, India.
WhatsApp

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

