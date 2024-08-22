Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Utilities index decreasing 57.61 points or 0.89% at 6426.05 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (down 4.33%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 3.5%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 2.56%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.26%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.26%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were SJVN Ltd (down 2.12%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.61%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 1.61%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.16%), and PTC India Ltd (down 1.15%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 7.76%), RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 2.82%), and CESC Ltd (up 2.53%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 253.4 or 0.46% at 55589.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 73.11 points or 0.44% at 16640.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.75 points or 0.14% at 24804.95.

The BSE Sensex index was up 130.07 points or 0.16% at 81035.37.

On BSE,2469 shares were trading in green, 1415 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

