Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 77.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 61.54% to Rs 0.45 croreNet profit of Vantage Knowledge Academy declined 77.65% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 61.54% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.451.17 -62 OPM %53.3393.16 -PBDT0.251.18 -79 PBT0.191.17 -84 NP0.190.85 -78
