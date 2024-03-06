Thinkink Picturez Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

U. H. Zaveri Ltd, Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd and Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 March 2024.

Thinkink Picturez Ltd crashed 19.99% to Rs 58.15 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 24.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

U. H. Zaveri Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 45.13. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd tumbled 9.77% to Rs 92.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3567 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1670 shares in the past one month.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd shed 9.30% to Rs 51.11. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup fell 8.08% to Rs 160.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5665 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7492 shares in the past one month.

