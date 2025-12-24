Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VA TECH WABAG declared as preferred EPC partner for Saudi-based ISTP project

VA TECH WABAG declared as preferred EPC partner for Saudi-based ISTP project

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

VA TECH WABAG said that the Developer Consortium has been declared the preferred bidder by the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) for the Hadda Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Developer Consortium comprises of Metito Utilities Limited, Etihad Water and Electricity Company PJSC, and SkyBridge Limited Company.

WABAG is the preferred engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner for the ISTP project.

The Hadda ISTP Project is to be developed under a 25 year build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) model by the Developer Consortium.

The proposed EPC project includes the design, engineering, procurement, and construction of advanced treatment facilities. Central to the bid is a sewage treatment plant with an initial capacity of 100,000 cubic meters per day, which is expandable to 250,000 cubic meters.

 

Also Read

Rocket, Isro

Isro's LVM3 rocket places US communication satellite into low earth orbit

Startups, Indian startups

From funding winter to liquidity surge, 2025 turns pivotal for startups

Websol Energy Systems share

Websol Energy jumps 14% after winning ₹73-crore income-tax dispute

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty up after flat start; Sensex gains 100 pts; Hind Zinc jumps 3%; Meesho 4%

Debt

BofA warns India's state debt surge could pressure bonds, keep rates high

The project also features a treated sewage effluent (TSE) reuse system equipped with a large storage tank.

Additionally, a 38-kilometre transmission pipeline will be constructed with a total throughput capacity of 350,000 cubic meters per day.

The commencement date of the project will be announced post execution of the concession agreements and financial closure by the Developer Consortium.

Rohan Mittal, Head Strategy and Business Growth GCC, said: "Being associated with a project of such strategic importance is both an honour and a responsibility we take very seriously.

This selection reinforces our strong presence in the Middle East and our growing partnerships in Saudi Arabia."

Va Tech Wabag is engaged in the business of the water treatment field. Its principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.

The company reported standalone net profit surged 22.05% to Rs 70.3 crore on a 12.51% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 690 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.92% to currently trade at Rs 1305.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GPT Infra gains after bagging Rs 199-cr contract from North Eastern Railway

GPT Infra gains after bagging Rs 199-cr contract from North Eastern Railway

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Slides 2.72%

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Slides 2.72%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 1.66%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 1.66%

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Oswal Pumps secures order of Rs 180 cr from MSEDCL

Oswal Pumps secures order of Rs 180 cr from MSEDCL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamMotorola Edge 70 ReviewNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon