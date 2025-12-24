Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 1.66%

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 36.57% over last one month compared to 7.18% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.74% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 1.66% today to trade at Rs 619.95. The BSE Metal index is up 0.29% to quote at 35587.67. The index is up 7.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 1.06% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 0.98% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 20.25 % over last one year compared to the 9% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 36.57% over last one month compared to 7.18% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.74% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 79930 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.16 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 620.4 on 24 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

 

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

