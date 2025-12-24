Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Websol Energy jumps 14% after winning ₹73-crore income-tax dispute

Websol Energy jumps 14% after winning ₹73-crore income-tax dispute

Websol Energy System received a major relief in a long-standing tax dispute for the assessment year 2017-18, with the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Kolkata, ruling in the company's favour

Websol Energy Systems share

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Websol Energy System shares zoomed 14 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high of ₹97.55 per share. The stock was in demand after the company won its income-tax appeal for AY 2017–18, and an earlier ₹73.04-crore tax demand—previously shown as a contingent liability—will no longer be payable.
 
At 934 AM, Websol Energy Systems share price was trading 13.39 per cent higher at ₹96.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.14 per cent at 85,644.39. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,085.57 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹189.11, and its 52-week low was at ₹79.85.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 
 
According to the filing, Websol Energy System received a major relief in a long-standing tax dispute for the assessment year 2017-18, with the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Kolkata, ruling in the company's favour. 
 
The appeal was filed against an earlier order from March 2024, where the Assessing Officer (AO) had made additions of ₹184.99 crore under Section 115JB and disallowed expenses of ₹1.51 crore, resulting in a total tax demand of ₹73.04 crore. 

Also Read

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty tops 26,200 after flat start; Sensex gains 100 pts; IT, Chemicals drag

Stocks to buy in 2026, Axis Securities’ New Year picks 2026

New Year Picks 2026: SBI, Astral, Hindalco among top bets by Axis Sec

stock market rally, market rise

NIBE share price jumps 6% as board okays fundraise of up to ₹250 cr

Indian stocks, bull run

Motilal Oswal sees FY26 earnings pick-up; financials, autos lead equities

Orkla India

ICICI Sec starts with Buy on Orkla India; regional brands, exports in focus

 
“In respect of AY 2017-18, the Assessing officer vide order dated 30th March, 2024 made additions of ₹184.99 crore under section 115JB of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (‘the Act’) and disallowed expenses to the extent of ₹1.51 crore, under normal provisions of the Act, thereby raising a tax demand of ₹73.04 crore. The company duly filed an appeal before the CIT (Appeals) against the said order. The CIT(Appeals) after perusing the submissions filed by the Company, vide its order, has decided the appeal in favour of the company,” the filing read.  ALSO READ | NIBE share price jumps 6% as board okays fundraise of up to ₹250 cr 
Following this favourable appellate order, the company clarified that the ₹73.04 crore demand—which was previously disclosed as a contingent liability—is no longer payable, effectively removing a significant potential financial burden from its books.
 
“The tax demand of ₹73.04 crore, as raised by AO earlier, was duly disclosed as a contingent
liability. Since the appeal has now been decided in favour of the Company, such tax demand would no longer be payable by the company,” the filing read.

More From This Section

Debt

BofA warns India's state debt surge could pressure bonds, keep rates high

NSE, stock market

Stock market holiday: Will NSE, BSE open on Thursday, Dec 25, on Christmas?

Stocks to Watch today on December 24

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 24: Adani Ports, Biocon, Belrise Ind, Coal India

markets, trading

Nuvama Wealth, DCM Shriram, 2 others to remain in focus ahead of ex-date

Welspun Corp share price

Angel One sees value in Welspun Corp on pipe leadership; assigns 'Buy'

Topics : Websol Energy System Buzzing stocks Markets BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamMotorola Edge 70 ReviewNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon