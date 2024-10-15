Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan Ltd spurts 2.28%, up for third straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd spurts 2.28%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 2233.1, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.09% in last one year as compared to a 27.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.33% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2233.1, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25075.15. The Sensex is at 81827.06, down 0.18%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 5.15% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 62372.3, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 108.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Pilgrims without online booking to get darshan at Sabarimala: Kerala CM

SC, Supreme Court

Existence of 40% disability does not bar student from pursuing MBBS: SC

Bank of England, England

UK pay grows slowest in two years as BoE considers when to cut rates again

Vodafone Idea

Fundraise allowed VIL's capex cycle, places firm on secure footing: Birla

A sharp fall in global crude benchmarks will reduce costs of fuel, both oil and gas, to Indian consumers if State-run oil companies choose to pass them on

HPCL, BPCL, IOC soar up to 5% in trade as oil prices slip to 2-week low

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon