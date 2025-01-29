Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VA TECH WABAG surges after securing $14 million O&M contract from BAPCO

VA TECH WABAG surges after securing $14 million O&M contract from BAPCO

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

VA TECH WABAG jumped 5.78% to Rs 1282.50 after the company said that it has secured an operation contract worth $14 million (approximately Rs 121 crore) from BAPCO Refining B.S.C (BAPCO).

The contract is for undertaking the operation (O&M) of industrial wastewater treatment plant (IWTP) located in the Kingdom of Bahrain, for a period of 7 years.

This IWTP treats 4,400 US gallons per minute (USGPM) of wastewater and is based on advanced membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology.

With this order, WABAG further extends its O&M portfolio in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company is already performing the O&M of the 40 MLD Madinat Salman Sewage Treatment Plant in the Kingdom of Bahrain, since November 2018.

 

Srinivasan K, general manager - Middle East Regional Headquarters (RHQ), said: We are extremely happy to secure this industrial wastewater treatment operations order in the Kingdom of Bahrain. We express our gratitude to BAPCO for their trust and confidence in WABAG.

Also Read

semiconductor

India's semiconductor market to grow at 13%, reach $103 bn by 2030: IESA

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 250 pts higher at 76,150; IT, Auto, Metal, Cons Dur lead, FMCG drags 1%

US President Donald Trump

Trump invites Israel's Netanyahu to meet with him at White House next week

ITC hotels

ITC Hotels listing: Shares drop 5% after debuting at Rs 188 on BSE today

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Denta Water shares list at 12% premium, fall short of IPO GMP estimates

VA TECH WABAG is a pure-play water technology company. It offers a complete range of technologies and services for total water solutions in both municipal and industrial sectors.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 17.25% to Rs 70.60 crore on 5.30% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 700.30 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods shares gain

Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares gain

Industrials shares gain

Industrials shares gain

Barometers edge higher; breadth strong

Barometers edge higher; breadth strong

Colgate's Q3 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 323 crore in FY25

Colgate's Q3 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 323 crore in FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMaha Kumbh StampedeLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon