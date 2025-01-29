Business Standard

Industrials shares gain

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Industrials index rising 257.86 points or 1.99% at 13189.22 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd (up 13.2%), HPL Electric & Power Ltd (up 8.17%),Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 7.8%),Hitachi Energy India Ltd (up 7.79%),B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd (up 7.53%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd (up 7.27%), Inox Wind Ltd (up 7.23%), Zen Technologies Ltd (up 6.95%), Steelcast Ltd (up 6.93%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 6.78%).

On the other hand, Power Mech Projects Ltd (down 7.45%), Ideaforge Technology Ltd (down 6.97%), and Apar Industries Ltd (down 4.2%) moved lower.

 

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 900.34 or 1.9% at 48392.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 224.73 points or 1.57% at 14501.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 79.15 points or 0.34% at 23036.4.

The BSE Sensex index was up 209.88 points or 0.28% at 76111.29.

On BSE,2423 shares were trading in green, 647 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

