Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vadilal Industries rose 9.01% to Rs 77.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 71.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 464.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 410.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.464.25410.9124.4225.37113.99100.30103.1091.7877.4271.02