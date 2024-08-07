Quicktouch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 146.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 266.43% to Rs 41.70 croreNet profit of Quicktouch Technologies rose 146.77% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 266.43% to Rs 41.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales41.7011.38 266 OPM %5.2013.44 -PBDT2.611.52 72 PBT1.870.76 146 NP1.530.62 147
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content