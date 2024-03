Consequent to the said allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 33,12,99,448 consisting of 16,56,49,724 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each

Vaibhav Global has allotted 26,371 equity shares of Rs 2 each on 22nd March, 2024 to "Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust" under various employee benefit schemes of the Company.