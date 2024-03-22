Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gensol Engg rallies on bagging Rs 520-cr solar project

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Gensol Engineering gained 3.30% to Rs 907.30 after it secured a turnkey EPC order from a leading power generation utility in Maharashtra worth Rs 520 crore.
The scope of order involves the development of a 100 MWAC/135 MWp ground-mount solar PV power project across 500 acres in Maharashtra.
The project is expected to be completed within 450 days and the cost of the project is Rs 520 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ali Imran Naqvi, CEO of Gensol Engineering (EPC Business) said, This project will play a critical role in Indias clean energy transition and decarbonised future, and we stand 100% committed to this goal while bringing in the right energy mix.
Gensol Engineering offers end-to-end EPC and solar advisory services. The company is engaged in providing technical due diligence, detailed engineering, quality control, construction supervision, and other consulting services for solar projects across many countries, including India.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.12 crore in Q3 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 1.90 crore. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 220.25 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 50.79 crore in Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gensol Engineering hits the roof on completing 160 MW solar project in Gujarat

Gensol Engineering wins Rs 520 cr solar power project in Maharashtra

Waaree Renewables Technologies wins order of Rs 990.60 cr

Gensol Eng rises after securing contracts worth Rs 337 crore

Tata Power's step-down subsidiary commissions battery energy storage project in Chhattisgarh

Barometers pares early losses; realty shares in demand

Sarda Energy soars after JV units get LoI for licensing of Surjagad-1 iron ore block

Prestige Estates jumps after arm acquires 62.5 acres prime land in Ghaziabad

Healthcare shares gain

Telecom stocks edge higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEISRO 3rd Pushpak missionArvind Kejriwal Arrest LiveIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon