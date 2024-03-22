Gensol Engg rallies on bagging Rs 520-cr solar project

Gensol Engineering gained 3.30% to Rs 907.30 after it secured a turnkey EPC order from a leading power generation utility in Maharashtra worth Rs 520 crore.

The project is expected to be completed within 450 days and the cost of the project is Rs 520 crore.

Ali Imran Naqvi, CEO of Gensol Engineering (EPC Business) said, This project will play a critical role in Indias clean energy transition and decarbonised future, and we stand 100% committed to this goal while bringing in the right energy mix.

Gensol Engineering offers end-to-end EPC and solar advisory services. The company is engaged in providing technical due diligence, detailed engineering, quality control, construction supervision, and other consulting services for solar projects across many countries, including India.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.12 crore in Q3 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 1.90 crore. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 220.25 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 50.79 crore in Q3 FY23.

The scope of order involves the development of a 100 MWAC/135 MWp ground-mount solar PV power project across 500 acres in Maharashtra.