Vakrangee announces change in directorate

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
With immediate effect
The Board of Directors of Vakrangee at its meeting held today has recommended to the shareholders for approval of appointment of Divya Nandwana as Chairman, Vedant Nandwana as Managing Director and Ammeet Sabarwal as Executive Director & Group CEO with immediate effect. Further, Shiv Narain Kaushik & Savita Keni has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company.
In view of completion of tenure of Ramesh Joshi, Sunil Agarwal, Avinash Vyas, B. L. Meena, Dr. Nishikant Hayatnagarkar have given their resignation, so that the new Board can take charge with immediate effect.
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

