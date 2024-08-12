Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 7.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.60% to Rs 66.33 croreNet profit of Worth Peripherals declined 7.04% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.60% to Rs 66.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales66.3358.91 13 OPM %9.159.32 -PBDT6.836.88 -1 PBT5.135.36 -4 NP3.303.55 -7
