China Shanghai Composite index edges down 0.14%

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sentiment improved in Asian markets on Monday amidst an assessment that concerns about economic growth in the U.S. were overdone. Anxiety ahead of the CPI data due from the U.S. on Wednesday however limited gains. Markets in Japan are closed for a holiday.
China's Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.14 percent to finish trading at 2,858.20. The day's trading ranged between 2,869.27 and 2,851.30. The Shenzhen Component Index also declined 0.24 percent to close at 8,373.47.
The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange added 21 points or 0.13 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 17,111.65. The day's trading range was between a high of 17,162.76 and a low of 17,002.93.
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

