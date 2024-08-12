Business Standard
Pound speculators further reduce net long positions

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Large currency speculators continue to reduce net long position in the Pound futures from their highest level in more than 10 years, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 74399 contracts in the data reported through August 06, 2024. This was a weekly decrease of 37072 net contracts.
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

