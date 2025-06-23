Monday, June 23, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vakrangee forges distribution partnership with Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company

Vakrangee forges distribution partnership with Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Vakrangee has entered into a Strategic Distribution Partnership with Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company, one of India's fastest growing private life insurers, to further the mission of increasing life insurance accessibility across the nation.

This collaboration will enable Vakrangee to offer Ageas Federal's comprehensive range of life insurance solutions through its vast network of 22,986 Vakrangee Kendras spread across 32 States, 609 Districts, and 5,835 Postal Codes, across the length and breadth of India. This partnership marks a significant step in advancing financial inclusion and addressing the insurance protection gap, aligned with the nation's inclusive growth priorities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITCONS E-Solutions secures additional work order of Rs 46.51 cr

ITCONS E-Solutions secures additional work order of Rs 46.51 cr

L T Foods Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

L T Foods Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Zee Entertainment jumps on strategic business update

Zee Entertainment jumps on strategic business update

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands lists on stock exchanges

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands lists on stock exchanges

Munjal Showa Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Munjal Showa Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon