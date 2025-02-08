Business Standard

Vama Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 2657.21% to Rs 55.42 crore

Net profit of Vama Industries reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2657.21% to Rs 55.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales55.422.01 2657 OPM %1.6613.93 -PBDT0.900.05 1700 PBT0.800 0 NP0.800 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

